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Eduverse back with 16th edition in Bengaluru and Hubballi

Scheduled for April 4–5 at Gayathri Grand, Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, and April 11–12 at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 01:47 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 01:47 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHubballiEduVerse

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