<p>Bengaluru: The 16th edition of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/eduverse">Eduverse</a>, an education and career guidance expo organised by <em>Deccan Herald</em> and <em>Prajavani</em>, is set to be held in Bengaluru and Hubballi in April, bringing together leading academic institutions and career experts under one roof. </p>.<p>Scheduled for April 4–5 at Gayathri Grand, Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, and April 11–12 at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi, the two-day events will run from 10 am to 6 pm, with free entry for students and parents. </p>.<p>Eduverse 2026 is expected to host over 90 universities and institutions in Bengaluru and more than 60 in Hubballi, offering students direct access to premier colleges and admission teams.</p>.<p>The expo aims to help students make informed decisions through expert counselling sessions, seminars and interactive engagements. More than 10,000 students are expected to attend this year, adding to the over one lakh participants the event has engaged over the years. </p>.Need to accelerate process of linking India's education sector to real world economy: PM Modi.<p>The expo will showcase a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across disciplines such as engineering, business management, artificial intelligence, data science, design, media, health sciences and law. </p>.<p>Career guidance for entrance exams such as CET, KCET and COMED-K will also be provided.</p>.<p>Students will have the opportunity to interact directly with university representatives and receive personalised <br>advice aligned with their career goals. </p>.<p>Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa launched the official Eduverse promo video on Tuesday. </p>.<p>Speaking at the event, he urged the organisers to expand the initiative to various districts across the state. </p>.<p>“I think universities can also start such initiatives to help students… At the government level too we’re trying to encourage students. We’ll soon be introducing moral science as a subject in all government schools. The books are being printed as we speak,” he said, adding insight on the proposed social media ban for children up to 16 years of age in the state. </p>