<p>Bengaluru: Students seeking clarity on their academic future have a go-to destination this weekend. </p>.<p>Eduverse 2026, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka’s</a> largest education expo organised by DH and Prajavani, returns for its 16th edition on April 4 and 5 at Gayatri Grand, Palace Grounds (Gate No 4). </p>.<p>The two-day event features over 70 premier institutions under one roof. For the first time, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will host an exclusive stall to guide students through admission processes. </p>.<p>Prasanna H, Executive Director, KEA, will inaugurate the expo on April 4. This will be followed by a session on CET/NEET and COMED-K counselling by Ravi A S, retired PRO and principal, and a session on AI in higher education by Dr J B Simha, Professor and Mentor, REVA University. </p>.<p>Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja will be the chief guest on the second day (April 5), which will feature Naganagouda S J, Hon Secretary, NHRD, Karnataka, HR Leader and Influencer, giving expert advice on why an HR career is required. Additionally, Commodore (Dr) Pramod R Kulkarni, Pro Vice Chancellor of School of Design Engeneering at Reva University, will speak on design thinking and technology-driven innovation. </p>.<p>The event will also feature mock CET and NEET exams. There will be exciting prizes for the top scorers and a bumper lucky draw. Seventy universities and institutions will participate in the expo. </p>.<p>Acharya Business School Bengaluru (ABSB) is introducing courses to make students AI-ready, giving them the same baseline of future-ready skills regardless of what programme they’re enrolled in. </p>.<p>Gitam Deemed to be University is adopting an integrated model of teaching and research, operating as a multidisciplinary university system rather than a collection of isolated schools. </p>.<p>Other participating institutions include Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences; Presidency University; Dayanand Sagar University; Reva University; CMR University; Garden City University; Manipal Academy of Higher Education (Bengaluru campus); Shiv Nadar University; Chanakya University; SRM University, Andhra Pradesh; ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education; Cambridge Institute of Technology (CIT), KLE Medical University, Sapthagiri NPS University; Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT); Parul University; East Point Group Of Institutions; RV University; KLE Technological University; Kammavari Sangham Group of Institutions; SDM Education Society, Ujire; The Oxford Educational Institutions; Krupanidhi Group of Institutions; RR Institutions, Bengaluru; Atria Institute of Technology; Birla Global University; Sambhram Group of Institutions; MS Engineering College; Rajarajeswari College Of Engineering; East West Group of Institutions; Khaja Bandanawaz University, Kalaburagi; SEA Group of Institutions; Physicswallah; Vision PU College; Atria University; Vydehi/Vymak Group of Institutions; Sai Vidya Institute of Technology; Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham; ACS College of Engineering; AIMS Institutes; MIT World Peace University, Pune; Amity University; Universal Group of Institutions; HKBK Group of Institutions; The Deccan PU College, Bengaluru; PES University; Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Iruvakki; Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce; S-Vyasa School of Advanced Studies; Seshadripuram College; IAS BABA; Wonder Spaces; Sanjay Godawat University, Kolhapur; Karnataka State Open University; Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI); ISB&M; SRN Adarsh Group of Institutions; Janatha Education Society; Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru; MITS Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science; Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysuru; and The Rural Education Society Institutions, Kanakapura, among others. </p>.<p>The event opens daily at 9 am. Entry is free for all students and parents.</p>