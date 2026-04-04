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Eduverse | Karnataka’s largest education expo, starts today

The two-day event features over 70 premier institutions under one roof.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 23:09 IST
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Scan the QR code to register for mock CET and NEET.

Scan the QR code to register for mock CET and NEET. 

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Published 03 April 2026, 23:09 IST
EducationKarnatakaEduVerse

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