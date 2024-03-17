Efforts to convince determined K S Eshwarappa yield no result

Shivamogga: The efforts by Rajya Sabha member Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and other leaders to convince Veteran BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who has decided to contest as independent candidate against former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra in Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency has failed.
Sources in the party stated that despite the national leaders holding meeting with Eshwarappa at his residence in Malleshwaranagar in the city on Sunday, consensus could be reached.
A team of BJP leaders including Thirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra, MLC Ravi Kumar visited the residence of Eshwarappa and held meeting with him. K E Kantesh, who sought ticket from Haveri, has been offered MLC ticket from graduates constituency.
Eshwarappa launched his campaign from Sagar on March 16.
(Published 17 March 2024, 09:12 IST)