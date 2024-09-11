Efforts to fill posts of vacancies of doctors: Karnataka Health Minister

Belagavi: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao said that we are making efforts for filling the vacancies of doctors in government health facilities in the state. Specialists will be appointed on contract basis.

Dinesh Gundurao told reporters here on Wednesday that efforts for recruitment of doctors was yet to get desired success including specialists.

Action will be taken against quacks. Legal action will be taken against them to contain the menace, he said.

Regarding statements by BJP leaders that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led Congress government in the state would collapse after Diwali festival, he said, BJP were not able to tolerate stable government and were making efforts to destabilize government. Such efforts were made by centre too. BJP leaders have failed to develop state, but were busy with Operation Lotus.