Efforts will be made to release grant for Kaanada-Katada moolakshetra, says Karnataka HM Parameshwara

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara Sunday said that all efforts will be made to announce grant for the renovation of Kaanada -Katada (legendary twin heroes also referred as Satyasaramani) moolakshetra of Adi Dravida community at Aleri near Moodbidri in the upcoming state budget.
“Congress in its manifesto had promised grant for the renovation of the Moolakshetra belonging to Adi Dravida community. Accordingly, I will speak to Chief Minister, to announce the grant in the budget,” he said during the state Adi Dravida convention organised by Karnataka State Adi Dravida Samaja Seva Sangha at Kudumal Ranga Rao town hall in Mangaluru.
He said, “The row over caste certificate for Adi Dravida community in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will be resolved. I will speak to Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa in this regard. The demand for internal reservation for SC community will also be looked into.”
On the demand for sites and housing facilities for the poor shelterless members of the community, the minister said, "The government has already directed district administration to earmark land for the poor in each gram panchayat. I will once again speak to the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.”
Further, he said that a leader from Adi Dravida community will be appointed as the chairman of a Board when the government finalises the names of president for Boards and Corporations in the state.
Stating that he was from Adi Dravida community, Minister said “the community one of the most backward community and were underprivileged. If Dr B R Ambedkar had not stressed on the reservation for SC/ST, the community would have been still backward and would have been exploited further.”
Inspite of great leaders including Dr B R Ambedkar, Basavanna propagating equality, inequality in the caste system is still prevalent in the country, he lamented.
The Home Minister called upon the Adi Dravida community members to educate their children and ensure that there is a graduate in each family, so that people are empowered and come to the main stream of the society. People from the community should overcome inferiority complex.
The Congress led government has promised to fill two lakh vacancies in the government. Already,steps have been taken to fill vacancies in police, education, and other departments, he said.
Karnataka State Adidravida Samaja Seva Sangha demanded to set up Adi Dravida Community Development Cell by earmarking Rs 200 crore for the welfare of the community. In addition, they also urged the government to solve the issues related to Satyasaramani temple lands, fill vacant posts in government departments and sanction DC Manna land for the community members.