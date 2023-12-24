Efforts will be made to release grant for Kanada-Katada moolakshetra, says Karnataka HM Parameshwara

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara Sunday said that all efforts will be made to announce grant for the renovation of Kaanada -Katada (legendary twin heroes also referred as Satyasaramani) moolakshetra of Adi Dravida community at Aleri near Moodbidri in the upcoming state budget.

“Congress in its manifesto had promised grant for the renovation of the Moolakshetra belonging to Adi Dravida community. Accordingly, I will speak to Chief Minister, to announce the grant in the budget,” he said during the state Adi Dravida convention organised by Karnataka State Adi Dravida Samaja Seva Sangha at Kudumal Ranga Rao town hall in Mangaluru.

He said, “The row over caste certificate for Adi Dravida community in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will be resolved. I will speak to Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa in this regard. The demand for internal reservation for SC community will also be looked into.”