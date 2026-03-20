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Eid-ul-Fitr observed with religious fervour in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

After the namaz, some visited the burial grounds and offered prayers.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsKarnatakaDakshina KannadaUdupi

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