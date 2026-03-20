<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eid-al-fitr">Eid-ul-Fitr</a>, marking the end of the month-long fast, was observed with religious fervour across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Friday.</p><p>Members of Muslim community offered namaz in mosques across the district. Kutba recitation was held at Idgah masjid at Bavutagudde led by Dakshina Kannada district Khazi Alhaz Twaka Ahmed Musliyar. Zeenath Baksh Central Juma Masjid Khatib Sayyed Shamsuddin Basith Ba Alavi Al Ansari led the Eid Namaz.</p><p>Assembly Speaker U T Khader took part in the namaz at Bavutagudde. MLC Ivan D’Souza visited the spot and offered wishes.</p><p>There were festivities with people greeting and hugging each other after the namaz and shopping for their favourite delicacies and other items. Elderly citizens and youth attired in new clothes greeted each other.</p>.Eid 2026: Ace your style with these celebrity-approved traditional outfits.<p>After the namaz, some visited the burial grounds and offered prayers. </p><p>Speaking to sections of the media after offering prayers, Speaker U T Khader wished people on the occasion of the festival and said "all festivals spread messages on peace, love, brotherhood. The prayers were offered for the developed Karnataka and the country and world peace." “War in any part of the world will have its impact across the world. Let us all pray for world peace.”</p><p>“There is a need to showcase our tradition, culture to others during the festival. Eid Ul Fitr is observed in other parts of the country and will be observed on Saturday,” he added.</p><p>Prayers were also held at Thaqwa Juma Masjid Pumpwell, Rahmaniya Juma Masjid Kankanady, Badriya Juma Masjid, Bolar Jamiya Masjid, Bolar Islamic Center (Near Shadi Mahal), Masjid Al-Jalal Kaprigudda, Eidgah ground Kudroli, Masjid Al Ehsan, Vaslane Jamia Masjid Kudroli, Ullal Kendra Jumma Masjid and others.</p>.'The real Kerala story' | Imam asks to open mosques for Attukal Pongala devotees, video goes viral.<p>Delivering the Eid message at the Badriya Jumma Masjid, Bajal Nantoor, Khathib Al Haj Abdul Naseer Saadi said that helping the poor, orphans, and the needy is the duty of every individual. He emphasised that Eid is not merely a festival of celebration, but should stand as a symbol of sacrifice and compassion.</p><p>He further called upon people to set aside differences and conflicts and live in harmony. He urged everyone not to waste the invaluable blessings given by Allah—such as health, wealth, and time—through gambling, alcohol consumption, and immoral activities.</p><p>On the occasion, the newly constructed mosque entrance built under the leadership of mosque president and former corporator Abdul Rauf was inaugurated. </p>