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Homeindiakarnataka

Eight arrested for highway robbery; Rs 40.5 lakh loot seized in Karnataka's Belagavi

Further investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 18:26 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 18:26 IST
Karnataka NewsBelagavirobberyArrestedloot

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