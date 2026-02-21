<p class="bodytext">Tension prevailed in Bagalkot on Friday following the pelting of stones on the Shivaji Jayanti procession near a masjid in the town on Thursday night. The Bagalkot police arrested eight people in connection with the incident</p>.<p>Siddharth Goel, Superintendent of Police, told reporters, “The police have arrested Tanzeer, a Sector 10 resident who pelted stones at the procession, and seven others for obstructing the police from discharging their duty, during the Shivaji Jayanti procession at around 10 pm on Thursday. </p>.<p>The incident occurred before the procession reached the masjid. A civilian, two constables and I suffered injuries in the incident. The situation is under control now.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The security has been beefed up with additional deployment of police personnel, the SP said and urged the citizens not to fall prey to rumours and unverified news and maintain peace and harmony.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Assistant Commissioner Santosh Jagalasar has issued orders imposing prohibitory orders in Bagalkot, Navanagar and Vidyagiri from February 20 to 24.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The city roads wore a deserted look with traders voluntarily shutting shops and business establishments, and witnessed sparse traffic. IGP (North Zone) Chetan Singh Rathore visited the town and took stock of the situation.</p>.Karnataka: Police struck in stone pelting during Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti procession in Bagalkot .<p class="bodytext">On Friday, a group of people resorted to stone pelting at a vegetable market. The police acting swiftly wielded cane and dispersed them.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, district in-charge minister R B Timmapur has urged people not to politicise the stone-pelting incident reported during the Shobhayatra to mark Shivaji Jayanti. He said that stringent action will be taken against the <br />culprits.</p>