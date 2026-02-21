Menu
Eight arrested for stone pelting during Shivaji Jayanti procession in Bagalkot

Assistant Commissioner Santosh Jagalasar has issued orders imposing prohibitory orders in Bagalkot, Navanagar and Vidyagiri from February 20 to 24.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 22:13 IST
The town wears a deserted look with traders shutting shops as tension prevailed following the twin incidents of stone pelting on Friday.

Credit: DH Photo

Published 20 February 2026, 22:13 IST
