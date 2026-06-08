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Homeindiakarnataka

Eight candidates file nominations for seven Karnataka Legislative Council seats

The Congress and BJP are expected to win four and two seats, respectively, based on their strength in the Assembly.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 16:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaElection

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