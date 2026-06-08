Eight candidates file nominations for seven Karnataka Legislative Council seats

<p>Bengaluru: Eight candidates filed their nominations by Monday, the last day for filing papers, for the election to seven Legislative Council seats in Karnataka, scheduled for June 18.</p>.<p>Members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will vote in the election at Vidhana Soudha.</p>.<p>The Congress and BJP are expected to win four and two seats, respectively, based on their strength in the Assembly.</p>.Deve Gowda out after BJP picks Dr Nagaraja for Rajya Sabha .<p>However, a contest is likely for the seventh seat, as both Congress and JD(S) have fielded candidates despite not having enough strength to win it on their own.</p>.<p>The Council elections are necessitated as the terms of seven MLCs—Congress leaders Naseer Ahmed, Tippannappa, and B K Hariprasad; BJP leaders N Nagaraju (MTB), Prathap Simha Nayak K, and Sunil Vallyapur; and JD(S) leader Govindaraju—are set to expire upon their retirement on June 30.</p>.<p>The candidates who filed nominations are: Congress’s Thippannappa Kamknoor, P V Mohan, B K Hariprasad (KPCC president), Shivanna B S, and Vinay Karthik Prakash; BJP’s Lingaraj Patil and Raghu R; and JD(S) leader Govindaraju.</p>.<p>A contest is likely between Congress’s Vinay Karthik Prakash and JD(S)’s Govindaraju for the seventh seat. Both filed their nominations along with senior leaders of their respective parties.</p>.<p>According to official sources, each candidate requires a minimum of 28 votes to win. Based on their strength in the Assembly, Congress can comfortably win four seats and the BJP two.</p>.<p>Both Congress and JD(S) will have to depend on smaller parties, independents, and three unattached members—who were expelled from the BJP—to secure enough votes for the seventh seat, sources said, adding that the possibility of cross-voting cannot be ruled out.</p>.<p>The ruling Congress has 134 MLAs in the 224-member House, followed by the BJP with 62. The JD(S) has 18 MLAs. There is also one member each from Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha, two Independents, three unattached members, and the Speaker. Two seats are vacant.</p>.<p>According to sources, after winning four seats with 28 votes each, Congress will still have a surplus of 22 votes and will need six more votes to secure the additional seat.</p>.<p>Even if Congress secures the support of two out of three unattached MLAs—Shivaram Hebbar and S T Somashekar (who were expelled from the BJP)—along with Darshan Puttannaiah (SKP) and Independents Latha Mallikarjun and K H Puttaswamy Gowda, it would still need the Speaker’s vote to reach the required 28 votes.</p>.<p>The JD(S), which has 18 MLAs, will be four votes short of winning a seat even with six surplus votes from the BJP. Even if G Janardhana Reddy (KRPP) and expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal vote for the JD(S) candidate, it would still fall short by two votes.</p>.<p>Along with securing the support of smaller parties, independents, and unattached MLAs, both the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) combine will also have to ensure their own votes remain intact amid fears of cross-voting, sources added.</p>.<p>Responding to a question on how he would ensure a fifth seat win for Congress given the current numbers, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters, “This is politics. In a game of chess, does anyone reveal at which point they will move their next piece? No one will reveal that.” Meanwhile, a delegation of JD(S) legislators met Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters earlier, JD(S) floor leader in the Assembly, C B Suresh Babu said, “We are meeting the CM to request him to focus on the development of all Assembly segments in the state without discrimination. We will also request him to withdraw their candidate and support our candidate in the MLC polls.” </p>