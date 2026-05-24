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Homeindiakarnataka

Eight drown while collecting mussels in Karnataka river, CM announces Rs 5 lakh solatium

According to police sources, around 14 people from Shirali village had entered the river to collect mussels, a seasonal activity practised by local communities along riverbanks and coastal regions.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 13:10 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddarmaiahDrowningMussels

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