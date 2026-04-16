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Eight Karnataka pilgrims killed near Andhra Pradesh's Chilakanadoddi village

Nine others have sustained injuries and they are being treated at Kurnool district hospital.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 09:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakapilgrims

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