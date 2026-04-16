<p>Raichur: Eight people, including five women, from Karnataka were killed near Chilakanadoddi village in Kurnool district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> on Thursday morning after a pick-up vehicle met with a head on collusion with a flyash transporting tanker. </p><p>Nine others have sustained injuries and they are being treated at Kurnool district hospital. The condition of four among the injured is said to be critical. A total of 21 passengers were travelling in that ill-fated pick-up vehicle. </p>.Eight devotees killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh, CM N Chandrababu Naidu condoles.<p>The pilgrims were travelling from Chikkamagaluru to Mantralaya when the accident took place. The deceased have been identified as Kumar (50), Deepika (40), Belli (5), Sunil (40), Yashoda (60), Lolakshi, Puttamma (55), and Meenakshi.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Mantralaya police station.</p>