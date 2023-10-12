El Nino makes October warmer, Karnataka crops in peril

The El Nino effect has pushed up temperatures by 2-5 degrees Celsius above normal during October in Karnataka.
Officials in the Agriculture Department say that every one-degree increase in temperature during winter will result in a 10 per cent crop loss.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that except for a few places, the majority of Karnataka is expected to witness above-normal temperatures for the entire October. They, however, predict some respite from the heat for the southern districts in November and December thanks to the expected "normal" North East monsoon.
According to the IMD website, except for Mysuru, Mangaluru, Bidar and Mandya, all districts in the state are witnessing above-normal temperatures. Bagalkot, which in a normal October month would have witnessed a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, was scorching at 35 degrees Celsius on October 11. At 33.8 degrees Celsius, Gadag was four degrees Celsius above normal on Wednesday. Dharwad (33), Chitradurga (32.7), Hassan (32.2) and Kalaburagi (34.7) were three degrees Celsius above normal.
Bengaluru, which reports a maximum of 28.6 degrees Celsius in October, is clocking around 30 degrees Celsius.
The worst impact of rising temperatures will be on farmers as higher temperature would suck out the moisture from the soil and atmosphere.
Agriculture Department Commissioner Y S Patil said rising temperature in winter means a decrease in productivity. "Every degree increase in temperature means 10% decline in crop production as the soil loses its moisture."
Cereal and pulse growing regions -- Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka -- will be the most affected due to the current weather situation.
IMD Bengaluru Director (in-charge) Prasad told DH that while coastal Karnataka is expected to report 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka districts will report 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal temperature. "Bengaluru and other districts in the Cauvery basin are witnessing rains in the past few days and that is expected to not only bring down temperature in November and December but also reduce the rain deficit by 40%. The North East Monsoon is expected to be normal," he said.
Highlights - Bleak forecast * Barring a few places most of state to see above normal temperatures* Some relief likely for southern districts due to normal NE monsoon forecast* Higher temperature sucks out moisture from soil, atmosphere and affects crops* Cereal and pulse-growing regions -- Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka -- to be worst hit