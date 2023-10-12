El Nino makes October warmer, Karnataka crops in peril

IMD Bengaluru Director (in-charge) Prasad told DH that while coastal Karnataka is expected to report 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka districts will report 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal temperature. "Bengaluru and other districts in the Cauvery basin are witnessing rains in the past few days and that is expected to not only bring down temperature in November and December but also reduce the rain deficit by 40%. The North East Monsoon is expected to be normal," he said.