Elderly man dies in house collapse in Dharwad

Dharwad: An elderly man died while his wife and daughter sustained serious injuries after their house collapsed on Friday late night.
This incident took place at Venkatapur, border village in Dharwad district located 20 kms from city.
The deceased has been identified as Yellappa Itti. His wife Hanumavva and daughter Yellavva have sustained injuries.
According to police, a portion of house roof collapsed while the trio were having food.
Yellappa sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital with neighbours help.
However, he didn't respond to medical treatment and died.
His wife and daughter are undergoing treatment at district hospital.
The district has been receiving heavy rain for last one week and this had turned the house fragile which ultimately collapsed on Friday, said the police.
Published 26 July 2024, 18:37 IST