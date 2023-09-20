Elderly man held for 'sexual assault' on minor

A 65-year-old man was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, for sexual assault on an eight-year-old girl.
The accused had come for a baby shower programme. He lured the girl playing outside and took her into the sugarcane field nearby and allegedly assaulted her.
The girl's parents searched for the girl, when the children playing there informed about the man taking her. Based on this, they went in search of the girl, when the accused was caught. He was handed over to the police later.