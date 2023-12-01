Elderly Muslim man assaulted in Karnataka, allegedly forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Koppal: A 62-year-old visually challenged Muslim man was assaulted by miscreants, allegedly demanding him to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' in Gangavathi town in Koppal district, Karnataka recently.

In his complaint with the Gangavathi town police station, the victim Hussain Sab said that a few bike-borne miscreants forced him to board their bikes, took him to an isolated place and assaulted him. He charged that the miscreants, most of them youths, took away his money and set his beard on fire after assaulting him on November 25 midnight.

An FIR regarding this was filed on November 30 after people from the Muslim community came to know about the incident.