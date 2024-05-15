Elderly woman dies in Subrahmanya as tree falls on her

Mangaluru: A woman died after a tree fell on her following gusty wind coupled with heavy rain at Kulkunda Basavanamoole near Subrahmanya.
The deceased is identified as Meenakshi (67). The incident occurred when she went to get her calf from the plantation nearby.
Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed various parts of Subrahmanya, Sullia, Kadaba, Beltnangady taluks on Wednesday evening. Rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed across Belthangady taluk.
IMD in a forecast has said that light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over North Interior Karnataka during the next seven days.
IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in coastal and South interior Karnataka till May 18 following a cyclonic circulation that lies over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala.
Published 15 May 2024, 15:37 IST