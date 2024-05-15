Elderly woman dies in Subrahmanya as tree falls on her

Mangaluru: A woman died after a tree fell on her following gusty wind coupled with heavy rain at Kulkunda Basavanamoole near Subrahmanya.

The deceased is identified as Meenakshi (67). The incident occurred when she went to get her calf from the plantation nearby.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed various parts of Subrahmanya, Sullia, Kadaba, Beltnangady taluks on Wednesday evening. Rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed across Belthangady taluk.