Elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge hints this could be his last poll certificate

<p>Bengaluru: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a>, who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, on Friday hinted that it could be his “last” election certificate.</p>.<p>Kharge, while signing the document before collecting the certificate of election from the Assembly secretary (returning officer) at Vidhana Soudha, told Congress leaders accompanying him that it could be the last time he was signing the document.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, “It is my 13th election. I am fortunate as the Congress party has given me the opportunity to serve the people. I thank Sonia Gandhi. I also thank the people of Gulbarga and the party workers for giving me another opportunity to work with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and for their unwavering support during my stints in the Assembly and the Parliament. I also thank the media and the people, as I am the longest serving public representative.”</p>.Mallikarjun Kharge, 3 others elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed.<p>Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission over the Meenakshi Natarajan case, Kharge termed it “illegal, immoral and anti-democratic.”</p>.<p>“This couldn’t have happened without Modi Ji’s directions. Modi has hatched a conspiracy and drafted his men as returning officer to finish the Congress party and democracy. It has happened in Jharkhand. They purchase or divide the votes and install an agent.”</p>.<p>“They have posted RSS agents in crucial positions who flout every law and rule. All this proves the Election Commission is not impartial. ECI ruled differently in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh,” said Kharge, adding the party would abide by the Supreme Court direction and approach the high court, though it felt it was a “special” case warranting a quick decision.</p>