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Homeindiakarnataka

Elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge hints this could be his last poll certificate

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission over the Meenakshi Natarajan case, Kharge termed it 'illegal, immoral and anti-democratic.'
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 00:29 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 00:29 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeRajya Sabha

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