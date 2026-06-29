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Homeindiakarnataka

'Election Commission didn't reply to our objections', says Priyank Kharge even as SIR to begin in state from June 30

Priyank said the government has sought clarity on the definition of ‘logical discrepancy’ and the legal basis for the exclusion of citizens from the electoral rolls.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 14:49 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 14:49 IST
Karnataka NewsElection CommissionPriyank KhargeRevision of electoral rollsspecial intensive revision

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