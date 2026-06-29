'Election Commission didn't reply to our objections', says Priyank Kharge even as SIR to begin in state from June 30

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> has not responded to objections raised by the Congress government on the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sir-set-to-begin-in-five-states-including-karnataka-from-june-30-4054454"> Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls</a> in Karnataka, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said on Monday. </p><p>The SIR is scheduled to commence in the state from Tuesday. </p><p>“The Cabinet has already conveyed in writing 8-10 objections to the Election Commission. But it hasn't replied. Even the chief electoral officer (CEO) hasn't answered,” Priyank said. </p><p>Priyank said the government has sought clarity on the definition of ‘logical discrepancy’ and the legal basis for the exclusion of citizens from the electoral rolls. </p>.SIR in Karnataka and 4 other states begins from June 30: Is passport a valid document for electoral roll revision?.<p>“We’ve also stated that there must be tribunals to clear confusions. Nobody should get disenfranchised due to a spelling mistake,” Priyank said. </p><p>Priyank clarified that the government is not against SIR. </p><p>“We’re not saying that SIR shouldn’t be done. SIR is the right of the Election Commission. More importantly, providing a hygienic voter list is the EC’s responsibility,” he said. “But the way SIR was done in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal, the poor were deprived of their rights,” he said. </p><p>Priyank said the government expected answers from the Election Commission before SIR started in Karnataka. </p>.Exclusion risks, accountability: Supreme Court’s SIR verdict vulnerable to criticism .<p>“While we've been raising awareness, we must look at it legally. If you're excluding citizens using an AI programme, one must know who has audited it? How does it work? Nobody knows,” Priyank said. </p><p>The minister said 89 lakh people were removed from electoral rolls. “They couldn't approach the tribunals. A retired Supreme Court judge resigned from the tribunal saying it'd take four years. When there's so much confusion, we need answers,” Priyank said, adding that he would discuss the SIR with Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> and decide the next steps. </p><p>Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said he would review the SIR. </p>