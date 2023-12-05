Election results leave BJP, Congress with homework in Karnataka

Poll results of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana have lessons for both the Congress and the BJP in Karnataka, a state that witnessed a landmark election just over six months back.
The 3-1 scoreline is a morale booster for the BJP, while the Congress is feeling good that the guarantee-based ‘Karnataka Model’ helped in Telangana.
Some hard lessons learnt from the BJP’s crushing defeat in Karnataka came in handy for the saffron party that swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.
“In Karnataka, there were big mistakes in the way tickets were decided. This mistake was not repeated in the other states,” a senior BJP lawmaker told DH.
Several BJP leaders are now of the opinion that the party’s decision on who should be its Karnataka president would have been different if the top brass had waited for the four states’ results.
Last month, the BJP picked party veteran B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra as its state president. “If only the party had waited a little longer, we think the decision would have been different,” another BJP lawmaker said.
The results, which reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s premium, could help arrest the movement of BJP leaders towards the Congress, which is trying to woo the likes of S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar.
The Congress, while finding solace with its victory in Telangana, is cheering that its guarantees-based ‘Karnataka Model’ yielded electoral benefits.
Several Congress leaders from the state, right from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, Ministers K J George, Zameer Ahmed Khan and Priyank Kharge, campaigned in the neighbouring state.
This only means that the Congress will have to double-down on implementing the five guarantees effectively in Karnataka to woo voters in the Lok Sabha polls. The party can also draw from the aggressive manner in which Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna scheme was implemented in a short span of time by the BJP government.
Asked about the guarantees failing to cut ice with voters in other states, Siddaramaiah pointed to Telangana. “In Madhya Pradesh, even the BJP announced guarantee-like schemes,” he said, adding that the Congress’ guarantees were not aimed solely to win polls.
“Guarantees are meant to help the poor economically and socially,” he added.