Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Boost to Cong Prez Kharge as son-in-law wins on home turf of Gulbarga

Jadhav had quit as Congress MLA and joined the BJP to contest 2019 Lok Sabha election from Gulbarga.

Kharge had extensively campaigned for Doddamani.

Seeking to strike an emotional chord with the people of his home constituency Gulbarga, Kharge during a public meeting here last month said: "If you miss your vote this time (if you don't vote for the Congress candidate), I will think that I don’t have any place here for me and I could not win your heart."

"Whether you vote for us (Congress) or not, but at least come to my funeral if you think that I have worked for Kalaburagi," he had remarked.