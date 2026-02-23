<p>Karwar: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that elections to Zilla and Taluk Panchayats in the state would be conducted before June this year.</p>.<p>Speaking after inaugurating 450-bed hospital of Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences and Gangavali-Manjaguni bridge in Ankola, the chief minister said that super specialty hospitals would be set up in every district of the state. </p>.<p>"The government has plans to establish a super specialty hospital in every district. Before that, we want to set up a government medical college in each district," Siddaramaiah said.</p>.H D Kumaraswamy’s ‘caste-for-chair’ remark comment is a joke: Siddaramaiah.<p>He said that as of now Karnataka has 22 government medical colleges and four more would come up this year. The chief minister said that the Centre has rejected the proposal for bringing "Halakki Vokkaliga" community under Scheduled Tribes, and that state government has decided to submit the proposal again. </p>