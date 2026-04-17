Electricity use shooting up in Jan itself in recent years

<p>Bengaluru: Power consumption, which used to start increasing in March due to summer every year, is showing an upward trend in January itself in recent years. </p>.<p>From December 2025 to January 2026, power consumption in Bescom jurisdiction rose by nearly 10%, the biggest month-on-month increase in the 2025–2026 period. </p>.<p>In December, consumption stood at 3,211 MUs and increased to 3,551 MUs in January, data reviewed by <span class="italic">DH</span> shows. A Bescom official said rising temperatures were increasing power consumption. </p>.<p>“Earlier, in Bengaluru, we would see high temperatures only by March. However, with changing weather patterns, we see temperatures increasing in January itself. So, there is a rise in power consumption starting around the second week of January,” a senior Bescom official said. </p>.Solar push, EV charging: BESCOM plans for Bengaluru’s future power surge.<p>Additionally, area under cultivation has increased in some rural parts covered by Bescom, resulting in greater use of pumpsets, especially in January. </p>.<p>“Winter crops and many horticulture crops need more water in January. With increased area of cultivation, electricity consumption by irrigation pumpsets also goes up,” another Bescom official explained. </p>.<p>The rise in living standards leading to increased use of air-conditioners (ACs) and other gadgets has resulted in such an increase in urban areas. </p>.<p>“The number of houses with AC and number of ACs per house have both increased. As heat rises, the number of hours of electricity use goes up from January itself. Many people who usually use ACs only between 11 am and 3 pm are starting to use them from 9 am, leading to increased power consumption,” a senior Bescom official said. </p>.<p>March and April continue to show high consumption compared to other months.</p>.<p>The consumption starts increasing in January, peaks in April and tends to decline significantly by May. </p>.<p>“Once pre-monsoon showers start, temperatures begin to come down. Both urban and rural areas see a drop since temperatures start coming down in May,” the official said.</p>.<p>Over the years, the state’s power consumption has increased drastically, with residential consumption alone increasing by nearly 28% in last six years. </p>