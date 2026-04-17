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Electricity use shooting up in Jan itself in recent years

The consumption starts increasing in January, peaks in April and tends to decline significantly by May.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:40 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:40 IST
KarnatakaElectricity

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