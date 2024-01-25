Electronic equipment to unveil plaque at Siddaramaiah's event in Mysuru district fails, CESC MD suspended

Mysuru: Principal Secretary of Department of personnel and administrative reforms Umadevi has passed an order suspending MD of CESC (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation) C N Sridhar, KAS (super scale time) for reportedly creating an embarassing situation for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state government since the electronic equipment to unveil the curtain of plaque at the event in Piriyapatna taluk did not function.

Followed by the report from Mysuru DC Dr K V Rajendra the order has been passed. In the report DC Rajendra has stated that despite intimated by a letter on January 23, MD CESC had violated protocol by not being present at the CM's event and had failed to ensure that the arrangements were fine.