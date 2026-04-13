<p>Mangaluru, Karnataka: An elephant calf that fell into an abandoned 20-foot-deep well in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> district was found to be in stable condition, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the Sampaje range of Sullia taluk in the Western Ghats, they said.</p>.<p>Despite the fall, the animal appeared healthy and alert, raising hopes of a safe rescue, officials added.</p>.Forest minister Eshwar Khandre honours team for rescuing elephant near power plant.<p>A 10-member team of forest personnel, led by the range forest officer of Sampaje, has been engaged in the rescue operation since early morning.</p>.<p>According to Manjunath, the range forest officer, officials are keeping the animal hydrated by sprinkling water into the well.</p>.<p>Two excavators have been deployed to dig around the well and create a gradual earthen ramp to facilitate the elephant’s exit.</p>.<p>Officials said the rescue efforts were progressing steadily and expressed confidence that the animal would be brought out safely without injury.</p>