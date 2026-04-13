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Elephant calf falls into 20-foot well in Karnataka; rescue underway

Officials said that despite the fall, the animal appeared healthy and alert, raising hopes of a safe rescue, officials added.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsKarnatakaelephant calf

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