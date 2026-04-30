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Elephant calf succumbs to fatigue in Belur

The male calf could not get up as it was not well and had turned very weak.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 22:00 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 22:00 IST
Karnataka NewselephantBelur

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