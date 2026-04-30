<p>Belur (Hassan district): A two-month-old wild jumbo calf, suffering from fatigue for the last few days, died at Neralakatte village in the taluk on Wednesday. </p>.<p>The male calf could not get up as it was not well and had turned very weak. The mother elephant and another jumbo were camping near the calf for the last few days at Thimmegowda estate in the village. The Forest Department staff were monitoring its movements.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the calf, however, succumbed to the illness. Realising that the calf was dead, the other two jumbos, which were camping near it, moved away from the spot.</p>.Dalit Sena seeks action against Karnataka Minister Boseraju over land 'encroachment'.<p>The officials conducted the post-mortem and cremated the jumbo calf at the estate.</p>.<p>The samples and viscera have been sent to the lab for testing, said Range Forest Officer B J Yathish. ACF Mohan Kumar was also present.</p>