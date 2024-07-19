Elephant deaths: Karnataka HC issues notice to to electricity supply companies

The court had noted that while elephant Ashwathama died in Mysuru, there was one more death of an elephant in Chikkamagaluru district and two other deaths in Madikeri district. All these deaths had occurred due to electrocution.

At the hearing, the state government informed the court the steps taken such as railway barricades, solar fencing and elephant-proof trenches implemented by the forest department. The advocate submitted that several electrocution incidents had taken place due to sagging power lines passing through the forest area as well as illegal electrical fencing put up by the farmers drawing power directly from these power lines. It was further informed that there is a need for regular maintenance, to be carried out by agencies like Hescom, Mescom, Chescom. The counsel said that various letters addressed to these companies in this regard have not yielded any response.

The advocate stated that physical barriers such as railway barricades have been erected for a length of 332.62 kms, to keep away the elephants. Similarly, solar fencing along 3,426 kms has been laid and elephant-proof trenches have been dug for 2,420 kms along the forest area. The court was told that elephant task forces have been created in eight districts having a significant number of human-elephant conflict cases. In addition steps have been taken by constituting anti-poaching camps as well as to track the movement of the elephant and to alert the villagers through SMSes and announcements.

In regard to the death of elephant Ashwathama, the state government claimed that the death was not due to electrocution but because of liver and pancreas issues.