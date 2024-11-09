Elephant electrocuted in Chikkamagaluru

<p>Chikkamagaluru: An elephant was electrocuted at Pura village in Aldur of Chikkamagaluru on Saturday.</p><p>The elephant was a part of a herd of 23 elephants and was separated from them. He was wandering around nearby villages in Aldur. </p><p>The incident took place in a deserted plantation belonging to Manjamma Dandregowda in Pura village, where an electric wire was lying loose. A 40-year-old tusker passing through the area came into contact with the wire and died.</p> .<p>Forest department officials visited the site and conducted an inspection, but approaching the location was difficult due to the presence of the other elephants from the herd near the body of the tusker. </p><p>"The death of the tusker is saddening. The remaining elephants are encircling the area and exhibiting signs of agitation, preventing forest department personnel from getting closer. The post-mortem examination will be conducted on Sunday, after which the final rites will be carried out," said DCF Ramesh Babu.</p> .<p>This is the third elephant found dead in the region. A few months ago, a 35-year-old tusker had died in the Ashirwada Estate of Jagar Kolagame within the Muthodi Forest Range. Later, a 40-year-old elephant was also electrocuted in the coffee estate of Sandeep near Kanchinakallu Durga.</p><p>Last year, Meena, a young woman from Galigandi village, Kinni, a resident of Kanchinakallu Durga, and Anand Poojary from Kesavin Haklu Coffee Estate lost their lives in elephant attacks.</p>