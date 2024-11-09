Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Elephant electrocuted in Chikkamagaluru

The elephant was a part of a herd of 23 elephants and was separated from them. He was wandering around nearby villages in Aldur.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 16:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 16:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaelephantChikkamagaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us