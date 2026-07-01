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Homeindiakarnataka

Elephant rescued from village near proposed Mekedatu dam

The male elephant aged about 22 years was exhausted but had not suffered any major injuries.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 13:38 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 13:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaelephant

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