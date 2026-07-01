Elephant rescued from village near proposed Mekedatu dam

<p>Bengaluru: An elephant, which got stuck between the railway barricades near Arekoppa village in Muggur Range, about 30 km from Kanakapura, was rescued after an intense operation by the forest staff.</p><p>Villagers alerted the forest department at 6.45 am on Wednesday about an elephant that was stuck in the barricade. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, N H Jagannath and subordinate officers arrived at the spot with veterinary doctors Dr Kiran and Dr Girish.</p><p>The male elephant aged about 22 years was exhausted but had not suffered any major injuries. Officials darted the elephant before dismantling the barricade with a gas cutter. The village where the elephant was stuck is located about 10 km from Sangama, where the Mekedatu reservoir is proposed.</p><p>An official said the elephant was rescued after a four-hour operation. "It is likely that the young tusker had come in search of food. We drove it into the protected area," he said.</p>