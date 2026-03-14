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Elephant rescued in Kodagu

A coffee grower identified as Chowrira Ganapathi was killed in a wild elephant attack at Guhya on Thursday.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 23:20 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 23:20 IST
Karnataka NewselephantKodagu

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