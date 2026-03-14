<p>Siddapura (Kodagu district): Forest department personnel captured an elephant at Chenneyyanakote Badaga Banangala on Friday. </p>.<p>A coffee grower identified as Chowrira Ganapathi was killed in a wild elephant attack at Guhya on Thursday. Following the incident, the forest staff kept the elephant under surveillance and captured it at Hundi, about 14 km away, using five trained elephants and by administering a tranquilizer dart.</p>.Karnataka BJP leader R Ashoka cites DH report; demands govt order on dropping KSIC land for stadium.<p>DCF Jagannath said that more than 110 personnel participated in the operation to capture the lone male elephant, which is estimated to be around 32–34 years old.</p>