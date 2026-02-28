<p>Balehonnur: Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre said that a new Elephant Task Force will be constituted in the Koppa division to prevent human–wildlife conflict.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after holding discussions with leaders of various organisations, he said, “Six people have lost their lives in elephant attacks. This is extremely painful. Several organisations have offered suggestions for a permanent solution. Methods such as trenches, railway barricades, and tentacle fencing are already being implemented. Now, a new Elephant Task Force comprising 32 personnel will be formed and will begin functioning from Monday. The task force will monitor the movement of elephants.”</p>.Modern technology is used to curb man-animal conflict in Karnataka: Eshwar Khandre.<p>He added that efforts will be made to obtain approval for the construction of new railway barricades. A separate task force has been formed to resolve forest–revenue land disputes, and a joint survey is currently underway. A survey is also being conducted regarding the reclassification of deemed forest land. “I have instructed officials to release land required for public purposes such as schools, colleges, and health centres,” he said.</p><p>“Everyone is complaining that Forest Department officials are not people-friendly. However, I have instructed officials to engage in dialogue with the public and find solutions to problems,” he said.</p><p>He emphasised that there should be no loss of human life and that efforts will be made to prevent such incidents. The government will bear the medical expenses of those injured in wildlife attacks. He also stated that instructions have been given to withdraw the cases registered by police during the recent protest at Kadabagere following the death of a woman in elephant attack. </p><p>Regarding Kudremukh National Park, he said that 300 families have agreed to relocate. An allocation of Rs 300 crore is required for this purpose. A request has been made to the Central Government for Rs 500 crore under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). The relocation will be carried out in a phased manner, he added. </p>