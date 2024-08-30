Elephant tramples woman to death in Kodagu

Siddapura: A 72 year old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Chennayyanakote in Siddapura in Kodagu on Friday.
The deceased is Kathayi. The incident occurred when she was bound to her son's house from another son Nagaraju's house.
The seriously injured Kathayi died on the spot. Later, the elephant escaped inside the plantation.
The family members of Kathayi were inconsolable. State wildlife board member Mariyanda Sanketh Poovaiah visited the spot and consoled the family members.
Following the death of the woman, the local residents have expressed their displeasure. They alleged that elephants have been moving freely in the human habitations at Chennayyanakote. The forest officials have failed to take measures to drive them away. Herds of elephants have been camping in the village and attacking the labourers inside the plantations. The forest department should find a permanent solution to the elephant menace.
The forest department handed over a compensation of Rs five lakh to the family of the deceased. The remaining compensation will be paid shortly, said the officials. Virajpet DCF Jagannath, and others visited the spot.
