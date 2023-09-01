Elephants head from Dubare elephant camp to Mysuru for Dasara

After performing a traditional pooja for the elephants, the officials bade farewell to the three elephants from the first herd.

The mahouts offered fruits to the elephants and headed towards Mysuru in lorries. Mahouts J C Bhaskar, Navin Kumar, Bhojappa, J D Vijaya, Kavadis Shivu, Mani, B P Bharat, Manikantha and family members accompanied the elephants.

Kushalnagar RFO Shivaram, Wildlife veterinarian Dr Mujib and forest department staff were present on the occasion.