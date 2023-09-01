Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Elephants head from Dubare elephant camp to Mysuru for Dasara

The elephants that will take part in Dasara are Vijaya from Anekadu, Dhanjaya, Gopi, Vijaya and Kanchan from Dubare.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 20:54 IST

The journey of elephants from Kodagu’s Dubare elephant camp to Mysuru started on Thursday.

After performing a traditional pooja for the elephants, the officials bade farewell to the three elephants from the first herd.

After performing a traditional pooja for the elephants, the officials bade farewell to the three elephants from the first herd.

The mahouts offered fruits to the elephants and headed towards Mysuru in lorries. Mahouts J C Bhaskar, Navin Kumar, Bhojappa, J D Vijaya, Kavadis Shivu, Mani, B P Bharat, Manikantha and family members accompanied the elephants.

Kushalnagar RFO Shivaram, Wildlife veterinarian Dr Mujib and forest department staff were present on the occasion.

(Published 31 August 2023, 20:54 IST)
