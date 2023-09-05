Elephants march from Aranya Bhavan premises to Jayamarthanda gate of Mysuru Palace for grand welcome

As all nine Dasara elephants Abhimanyu, Arjuna, Dhananjaya, Bheema, Mahendra, Gopi, Kanjan, Vijaya, Varalakshmi marched on the roads of Mysuru, people lined up on both sides to have a glimpse.

They would pass via Ballal Circle, RTO Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Sanskritha Patashala Circle and reach the Palace premises by 12.01 pm, where they will be accorded with a grand welcome to Palace premises.

All nine elephants arrived in lorries to Aranaya Bhavan premises in Mysuru on Friday evening and relaxed there, after the Gajapayana event at Veeranahosalli in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district.

The elephants are here in Mysuru for acclimatisation exercise for this year's Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari procession on Vijayadashami.