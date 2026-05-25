<p>Hanur (Chamarajanagar dist): A leopard fell into a trap that was laid by the Forest department in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district on Sunday. </p><p>The Forest department officials have confirmed that the captured leopard was the one that killed a 10-year-old boy. Harshit, son of Suresh and Pavithra, residents of Kamakshipalya of Bengaluru, died in the leopard attack near Nagamale close to M M Hills, on May 10. </p>.Karnataka: Lokayukta police files suo motu case against Forest officials over boy's death in leopard attack.<p>The leopard dragged the child for 50 metres, and killed him. The leopard that remained elusive for the last 14 days fell into the cage on Sunday.</p><p>The Forest department had launched an operation after the boy's death. Thermal drone cameras were used to find the movement of the leopard and four cages were placed at four different spots.</p><p>50 Forest department personnel took part in the operation, and 20 camera traps, four drone cameras were used.</p>