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Homeindiakarnataka

Elusive leopard that killed 10-yr-old boy captured near Nagamalai in Karnataka

Thermal drone cameras were used to find the movement of the leopard and four cages were placed at four different spots.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaleopard

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