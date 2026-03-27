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Elusive tigress rescued in Karnataka's Bandipur

The tiger, which was camping over the last two days on the farmlands, had created panic among the villagers.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 15:35 IST
Karnataka NewstigerBandipurChamarajanagarbandipur tiger reserve

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