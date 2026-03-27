<p>Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist): The Forest department has rescued an 11-year-old tigress under Maddur forest range, near Chennamallipura village, Bandipur Tiger Reserve limits, Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Thursday night.</p><p>It may be mentioned that at the same place a 1.5-year-old tigress was rescued by the Forest department, on Monday.</p><p>The tiger, which was camping over the last two days on the farmlands, had created panic among the villagers. The Forest department, which launched the combing operation, with the help of tamed elephants Bheema, Bhagiratha and Mahendra, and drone cameras traced the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tiger">tiger</a>.</p>.Male tiger dies due to snare in Mysuru.<p>Later, they rescued the tiger by darting it. The tiger, which had turned weak, was found suffering from health issues. Hence, it has been shifted to the Koorgalli rehabilitation centre in Mysuru and is being kept under observation, according to Bandipur Conservator of Forest S Prabhakaran.</p><p>ASPs Suresh and Manjunath, Range Forest officer Puneeth Kumar, veterinarian Dr Wasim Mirza and officials took part in the operation.</p><p><strong>Tiger sightings</strong></p><p>Frequent tiger sightings have been reported in the region, especially in the villages on the fringes of the forest. According to the Forest department, seven tigers have been rescued in Hunsur taluk under NTR limits, 16 tigers under <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bandipurtiger-reserve">Bandipur Tiger Reserve</a> limits and four in BRT limits in Chamarajanagar district, till December 2025.</p>