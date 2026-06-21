Embankment project stalls over compensation delay in Karnataka's Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: Construction of a flood protection embankment along the Malaprabha River in Hampiholi, Maradagi, Gonnagar and Huligoppa villages of Ramdurg taluk has come to a standstill as the state government has not paid compensation for the land being acquired from farmers. As a result, farmers are reluctant to part with their land, leading to the suspension of the project.</p>.<p>The Malaprabha River overflowed during the devastating floods of 2019, submerging riverside villages such as Hampiholi, Maradagi, Gonnagar and Huligoppa. These villages continue to face flooding whenever the river is in spate.</p>.<p>To provide a permanent solution, the then BJP government approved a Rs 126 crore project to construct a protective embankment along the riverbank. Work on the 9.5-km-long embankment commenced in January 2023 and was scheduled to be completed within 15 months. However, only 3 km of the embankment has been constructed so far.</p>.<p><strong>98 acres required</strong></p>.<p>“A total of 98 acres of land is required for the construction of the 9.5-km embankment. While 48 acres have already been acquired, another 50 acres are still needed. Since farmers are refusing to hand over their land, the work has been halted,” said Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Sureban Sub-Division Assistant Executive Engineer P E Nagaraj.</p>.<p>Farmers questioned the authorities for initiating the project before completing the land acquisition process and determining compensation.</p>.<p>“Before undertaking any project, compensation for land acquisition should be fixed. How can the government begin construction even before completing land acquisition and paying compensation to farmers?” they asked.</p>.<p><strong>Compensation first</strong></p>.<p>“Officials approach us every day requesting that we provide land for the embankment project. But when we ask how much compensation will be paid, they do not provide any answer. Land in our village is valued at around Rs 35 lakh per acre.</p>.<p>“The government may fix a higher rate if it wishes, but compensation must be paid first. We are ready to give our land after receiving it,” said Muttanagouda Yallappagoudar, a farmer from Gonnagar.</p>.<p>“We have already given land for the embankment project, but the government is yet to pay compensation. Now officials are seeking additional land. We have decided not to part with any more land until the pending compensation is paid,” said another farmer, Eerayya Hiremath.</p>.<p>"We have requested the government to release Rs 5 crore as the first installment of funds to compensate farmers who have provided land for the project. Once the funds are sanctioned and released compensation will be paid and the construction work will resume," said P E Nagaraj, AEE Sureban Sub-Division, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam</p>.<p>"Launching the embankment project before acquiring the required land was a flawed decision. The construction being carried out is unscientific in nature. Farmers are yet to receive compensation and the project has failed to provide a proper drainage system for rainwater accumulating in the villages," said C M Kulkarni, social activist.</p>