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Homeindiakarnataka

Embankment project stalls over compensation delay in Karnataka's Belagavi

Farmers questioned the authorities for initiating the project before completing the land acquisition process and determining compensation.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 02:02 IST
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The incomplete protection embankment in Hampiholi village of Ramdurg taluk. DH Photos/ Govindaraj Javali
The incomplete protection embankment in Hampiholi village of Ramdurg taluk. DH Photos/ Govindaraj Javali
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Published 21 June 2026, 02:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelagavi

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