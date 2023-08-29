Emotional Deve Gowda apologises to party workers

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda became a bit emotional on Monday and requested the party workers to work hard to save the party.
“I will apologise to my party workers if something wrong happened in the past. I won’t tolerate if the party workers are hurt,” Gowda said.
The JD(S) is hosting a convention on September 10 in Bengaluru and Gowda urged them to attend the event and strengthen the party.
Gowda further appealed to the party workers not to leave him at this juncture.
“We have the challenge to survive amid two national parties by strengthening the regional party. I promise all my party workers and followers that this party will grow much stronger and request them not to leave me at this juncture,” he said.
‘MLAs are loyal’
Reacting to ‘Operation Hasta’ and reports on JD(S) MLAs joining Congress, Gowda clarified that none of his party’s lawmakers will quit.
“All the 19 MLAs are with us and they’re loyal. There is no question of them leaving the party,” Gowda said.
‘Don’t take HDK lightly’
Warning Congress leaders mocking former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s pen drive episode, Gowda said, “Kumaraswamy never talks without evidence and don’t take him lightly. I will also talk about it in the coming days.”
This was a reference to a pen drive Kumaraswamy flashed, claiming that it contained evidence of corruption in transfers under the Congress government.