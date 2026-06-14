Encroached nallahs raise flood fears ahead of monsoon in Karnataka's Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: With the beginning of the monsoon, residents of flood-prone low-lying areas in the City are once again spending sleepless nights, fearing flooding and waterlogging.</p>.<p>Many remain vigilant to safeguard their belongings and prepare to move to safer locations if the situation worsens.</p>.<p>Encroachments on natural nallahs and the reduction of several stretches to the size of drains have been blamed for recurring flooding in several parts of the City. While the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) has initiated precautionary measures to assist residents in case of emergencies, concerns among citizens remain high.</p>.Bengaluru South Corporation flags 10 waterlogging spots ahead of monsoon.<p>Over the past decade, flooding and waterlogging in several residential and commercial areas have become a recurring problem as nallahs have been encroached upon and diverted. Despite being aware of these encroachments, BCC has not been able to clear them.</p>.<p>Several nallah stretches, along with their buffer zones, have been reduced in size. The civic body has largely been confined to removing garbage and desilting nallahs and drains during the monsoon to facilitate water flow.</p>.<p>The nallah from Nanawadi to Congress Road has been diverted, resulting in flooding in Maratha Colony and Swami Vivekanand Colony in Tilakwadi. Similarly, encroachments on another nallah at Shanti Nagar have led to backwaters inundating Dwarka Nagar in Tilakwadi. The narrowing of the nallah and buffer zone from Congress Road to Goaves and further up to Shivaji Garden has contributed to flooding in Shastri Nagar, Kapileshwar Colony and surrounding areas.</p>.<p>Encroachments and silt accumulation in Ballari Nallah continue to flood parts of Vadgaon and old Belagavi. Encroachments on the nallah at Hanuman Nagar and nearly blocked stormwater drains in Veerbhadra Nagar and Shivaji Nagar have further aggravated the problem.</p>.<p>As part of monsoon preparedness efforts, BCC has been clearing nallahs and stormwater drains to improve water flow. However, residents continue to remain anxious. Many have packed essential belongings in anticipation of possible evacuation, while household items have been shifted to higher levels to minimise damage.</p>.<p>“We face flooding due to nallah water spreading into the locality because of obstructions to the flow further downstream. Different nallahs converge near Shivaji Garden and the backwaters spread into our area,” said Sanjay, a resident of Shastri Nagar.</p>.<p>Residents of Keshav Nagar, Annapurneshwari Nagar and Sambhaji Nagar in Vadgaon, as well as Laxmi Nagar and Malaprabha Nagar in old Belagavi, also face flooding when Ballari Nallah overflows.</p>.<p>“BCC should ensure that we do not suffer during this monsoon,” said Laxmi, a resident of Vadgaon.</p>.<p>BCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Udaykumar Talwar said necessary measures have been put in place to assist residents in the event of a flood-like situation in the City.</p>.<p>“Quick response teams comprising engineers, health officials and sanitation workers have been formed. Nodal officers and staff have been deputed to monitor water levels and will remain vigilant round the clock in shifts. Officials in charge will also visit flood-prone areas. Drains and nallahs have been cleared,” he stated.</p>.<p>Talwar added that relief centres have been identified across the City to assist people in need.</p>.<p>“Medical, food and accommodation facilities have been kept on standby, if required,” <br />he added.</p>.<p>Quote - </p>.<p>We face flooding due to nallah water spreading into the locality because of obstructions to the flow further downstream. Different nallahs converge near Shivaji Garden and the backwaters spread into our area. </p>.<p>Sanjay</p>.<p>Resident of Shastri Nagar</p>.<p>Quote - </p>.<p>Quick response teams comprising engineers health officials and sanitation workers have been formed. Nodal officers and staff have been deputed to monitor water levels and will remain vigilant round the clock in shifts.</p>.<p>Udaykumar Talwar</p>.<p>BCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) </p>