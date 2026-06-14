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Homeindiakarnataka

Encroached nallahs raise flood fears ahead of monsoon in Karnataka's Belagavi

Many remain vigilant to safeguard their belongings and prepare to move to safer locations if the situation worsens.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 01:19 IST
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BCC personnel clear choked drains in the Market area of Belagavi to facilitate the smooth flow of stormwater during the monsoon season.
BCC personnel clear choked drains in the Market area of Belagavi to facilitate the smooth flow of stormwater during the monsoon season.
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Published 14 June 2026, 01:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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