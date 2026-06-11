Encroachment case against ex-speaker K R Ramesh Kumar: Govt sidesteps forest dept

<p>Bengaluru: A month after the forest department directed former Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to vacate over 60 acres of encroached forest land, the government seems to have gone out of its way to help the senior Congress leader by sidelining forest authorities in a legal case.</p>.<p>The chief conservator of forests (CCF), Bengaluru circle, had in April passed an order in the case dating back to August 2003, in which Kumar was accused of encroaching 60 acres 34 guntas of Janikalkunte reserved forest in Hosahudya village of Srinivaspur taluk in Kolar district.</p>.<p>Kumar had approached the high court (HC) specifically challenging the CCF’s order.</p>.<p>However, as per the documents accessed by DH, the government has appointed a tahsildar as litigation officer in the case, where revenue authorities have no role.</p>.<p>The move has prompted the forest department’s legal cell to write to the additional chief secretary, forest, ecology and environment department, requesting urgent intervention to change the litigation officer and assign an advocate well versed in forest matters.</p>.<p>In the letter, a copy of which is available with <span class="italic">DH</span>, the additional PCCF (legal cell) said the deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Kolar, was the right candidate to argue the matter which pertains to the forest department.</p>.<p>“It is proposed that instead of tahsildar, Srinivaspur taluk, the Kolar DCF be made the litigation officer and additional advocate general Kiran Ron as government advocate in the case,” the letter said, requesting that steps be taken for withdrawal of the order issued by the revenue department.</p>.Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude recorded in Karnataka's Vijaypura.<p>In fact, the case had moved at a slow pace against Kumar, who had represented Srinivaspur in the Assembly and held key posts, including the constitutional post of speaker.</p>.<p class="Briefhead">Pleas in HC </p>.<p>Multiple petitions were filed before the HC to prompt the forest department to act.</p>.<p>In June 2011, the department issued an eviction order to Kumar, who then moved the forest and revenue departments, and also the judiciary.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">‘Sabotaging legal battle’</p>.<p>After conducting 4 joint surveys, the forest department was told to look into the case again. This led to the April hearing, when the CCF dismissed Kumar’s claim to the land as ‘untenable’.</p>.<p>Days later, Kumar approached the HC. As per his writ petition filed on April 15, the main prayer is for quashing the CCF’s order. </p>.<p>As the court issued notice, the government issued an order dated May 2, directing the Srinivaspur tahsildar to furnish all particulars, parawise remarks and records required in the case to the government advocate.</p>.<p>“The tahsildar shall be the litigation-conducting officer and swearing officer and he shall sign the concerned statement of objections and swear affidavit, which may be required to be filed in this connection,” says the order issued on behalf of the governor by the revenue department.</p>.<p>Sources in the forest department said leaving the matter of the forest to the tahsildar was nothing but a legal route adopted to sabotage the case to help the Congress leader.</p>.Karnataka Rashtra Samithi chief booked for remarks on farmers.<p>“First, Kumar’s case is challenging the CCF order and the government can’t ask someone other than the forest officer concerned to defend the matter. Second, it is a reserved forest on which no revenue officer has any authority. Every inch of the land is protected by the forest (conservation) Act,” the source added.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">‘Will take forest dept’s inputs’</p>.<p>Revenue department additional chief secretary Rajender Kumar Kataria said the appointment of the litigation officer was done as per procedure.</p>.<p>“We have built a robust system to ensure that the government is represented at the earliest. The Court Case Monitoring System (CCMS) automatically alerts the section concerned, which in turn puts up a file before the litigation section. This particular writ petition had named the revenue department as the first respondent. The deputy secretary has appointed a revenue officer (tahsildar) as per power delegated to him. We will take inputs of the forest department,” he said.</p>