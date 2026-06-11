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Homeindiakarnataka

Encroachment case against ex-speaker K R Ramesh Kumar: Govt sidesteps forest dept

Kumar had approached the high court (HC) specifically challenging the CCF’s order.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 01:51 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 01:51 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka Politics

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