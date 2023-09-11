Encroachment clearance: Two women attempt to end lives in Karnataka

Two women attempted to end their lives by consuming pesticide alleging that they suffered crop loss in the encroachment clearance drive taken up by the Forest department.
Shamala Gopala Reddy and Lakshmidevamma Venkatareddy of Palya village alleged that mango saplings, capsicum, carrot and tomato crops on their 25 acre of land had been damaged using a earthmover during the encroachment clearance drive. They claimed that they had grown crops by borrowing loans. Both the women are being treated at the general hospital in Srinivaspur and they are out of danger, doctors said.
Meanwhile, FIRs have been registered against 25 persons including the Kolar MP S Muniswamy and district BJP president Dr K N Venugopal on the charge of obstructing the encroachment clearance drive taken up by the Forest department. Range Forest Officer of Somayajalahalli range, Naveen Kumar, had lodged a complaint.
It is alleged in the complaint that more than 150 people from various villages threw stones and assaulted the drivers of earthmovers engaged for the encroachment clearance drive. The complaint accuses the MP of instigating the attack.
There have been complaints that around 3,000 acres of forest land is encroached upon in Srinivaspur taluk. The Forest department has been removing encroachments for the past 15 days and till now, 500 acres have been reclaimed. Security was tightened in Srinivaspur by deploying around 200 police personnel. A flag march was also held in the town on Sunday.