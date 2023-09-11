Encroachment clearance: Two women attempt to end lives in Karnataka

Shamala Gopala Reddy and Lakshmidevamma Venkatareddy of Palya village alleged that mango saplings, capsicum, carrot and tomato crops on their 25 acre of land had been damaged using a earthmover during the encroachment clearance drive. They claimed that they had grown crops by borrowing loans. Both the women are being treated at the general hospital in Srinivaspur and they are out of danger, doctors said.