Encroachments in my plantation should be cleared too, says Karnataka minister K J George

Chikkamagaluru: If there is encroachment in the estates belonging to my family or in the estates of companies in which my family has partnership with, a joint survey should be conducted to clear the encroachments, District in-charge minister K J George said on Thursday.
Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the government land was encroached before he purchased the estate near Maskali in Chikkamagaluru. “I have no idea whether there are encroachments in the existing estates. Therefore, I have directed to conduct a joint survey," he said.
The encroachments in the reserve forest are being cleared by the forest department. Forest minister Eshwar Khandre had stated that these are the cases solved in the court. There is no confusion regarding this, George added.
On the recent debates on the 'guarantee schemes', he said that there are no proposal to change the guarantee schemes before the department and no such discussions have also been made in the cabinet meeting either. The guarantee schemes will continue, the minister added.
Published 15 August 2024, 13:31 IST