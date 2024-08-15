Encroachments in my plantation should be cleared too, says Karnataka minister K J George

Chikkamagaluru: If there is encroachment in the estates belonging to my family or in the estates of companies in which my family has partnership with, a joint survey should be conducted to clear the encroachments, District in-charge minister K J George said on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the government land was encroached before he purchased the estate near Maskali in Chikkamagaluru. “I have no idea whether there are encroachments in the existing estates. Therefore, I have directed to conduct a joint survey," he said.