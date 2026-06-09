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Homeindiakarnataka

End of Deve Gowda’s parliamentary stint?

AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala charged the BJP with “humiliating” a former PM and alleged that Union minister and Gowda’s son H D Kumaraswamy was “sticking” to his chair.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 21:40 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 21:40 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsRajya Sabhadeve gowda

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