<p>Harihar: BJP MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-bellad">Arvind Bellad</a> claimed that engineering and medical seats for students belonging to Scheduled Tribes have increased in the wake of hike in reservation.</p><p>He was speaking at Valmiki fair organised by the Valmiki Gurupeetha at Rajanahalli in Harihar taluk on Monday. </p>.Arvind Bellad slams Karnataka govt over private event at Vidhana Soudha banquet hall.<p>Bellad said that the BJP-led government had hiked reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on the basis of population. As a result, engineering seats rose from 1,888 to 4,787. </p><p>Similarly, the medical seats also increased from 278 to 708 seats. So students of Scheduled Tribe communities could avail them as the Bommai-led government had hiked the reservation, Bellad added.</p>