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Engineering students in Kalyana Karnataka lack problem-solving skills: Study

An AI-based skill assessment company, surveyed 850 students across eight colleges in three districts in Kalayana Karnataka.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 00:43 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 00:43 IST
IndiaKarnatakaEngineeringKalyana Karnataka

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