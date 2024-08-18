Engineers fix breach in Karnataka's Tungabhadra dam, manage to save at least 30 tmcft

Dam can survive for another 30 yrs with new gates: Expert

Crest gate expert Kannaiah Naidu said the Tungabhadra dam was fast aging and might survive another 30 years if all 33 crest gates were replaced with new ones immediately. Speaking to reporters after fixing the breach in gate 19 he said, “The crest gates should have been replaced after 45 years of the dam’s construction. The stone slabs will loosen and the dam may collapse when it goes past its service life. Hence after 30 years a new dam has to be built.”

On the operation to install a stoplog gate Naidu said, “It was the first of its kind in the country. We managed to lower gate elements amid heavy flow from the spillway. The exercise prevented at least 30 tmcft of water flowing downstream. The dam is expected to store 90 tmcft of water in the coming days which will be enough to provide water for one crop and meet drinking needs of the basin districts, Naidu said.