Ensure industry, mining projects get clearances in time: CM Shivakumar to officials

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday directed senior officials to ensure industry and mining proposals get the necessary clearances within the stipulated time.</p><p>Shivakumar held a joint meeting with officials of the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, and the Department of Commerce and Industries. He discussed major proposals waiting for clearances, including the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project, the Goa-Tamnar transmission line, the Bengaluru Business Corridor and other projects stuck at state and the Union governments.</p>.Karnataka CM Shivakumar says state will issue permanent residential certificate, can be used for SIR.<p>After hearing that the government paid Rs 63.06 crore compensation in cases related to man-animal conflict in 2025-26, the chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Forest and Environment Department, asked officials about steps taken to prevent such incidents. He was briefed about the railway barricades, trenches and task forces that were set up to rescue animals in conflict.</p><p>"The animals are intelligent too. They will find novel methods to overcome the barriers. So, officials also should work on finding new ways to prevent conflicts," he added.</p><p>He said the department should not neglect the rights of the forest dwelling people. Officials were told to ensure water, road, electricity and other basic amenities were not denied on flimsy grounds.</p><p><strong>Action against non-utilisation of land</strong></p><p>Shivakumar directed senior officials on Monday to ensure that public land awarded for development work is utilised within the time limit.</p><p>"The government will not get any revenue if the land allotted is not utilised for five-six years. Moreover, the cost of materials and project would go up during this period. Such delays will not be tolerated," he added.</p>