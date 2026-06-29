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Ensure industry, mining projects get clearances in time: CM Shivakumar to officials

Shivakumar held a joint meeting with officials of the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, and the Department of Commerce and Industries.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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