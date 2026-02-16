Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Ensure registration of Congress is not cancelled': Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra retorts to Priyank Kharge's remarks on RSS

Targeting the Minister over regional development, Vijayendra says the Kharge family 'contributed nothing except making Kalyana Karnataka one of the most backward regions on India's map'
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 10:17 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsRSSB Y VijayendraPriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us