Ensure Tata Power forms are available in Kannada, KDA chief urges KERC

<p>Bengaluru: Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairperson Purushottama Bilimale has urged the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to mandate that all documents submitted by Tata Power for a parallel electricity distribution licence be made available in Kannada. </p>.<p>In a letter addressed to the KERC chairman, Bilimale expressed disappointment at the regulatory body's failure to ensure these public documents were available in the regional language.</p>.<p>He noted that the application forms, annexures and related information dossiers submitted by the company are currently available in English, sidelining the linguistic interests of a vast majority of Kannadigas.</p>.<p>"Any organisation seeking to operate in Karnataka must respect the local language, culture, and linguistic rights as part of its social responsibility. Tata Power’s negligence in this regard is a direct infringement on the linguistic rights of the people of Karnataka," Bilimale stated in the letter.</p>.<p>The KDA chief also raised objections to an ongoing door-to-door data collection drive being conducted by representatives of the private firm.</p>.<p>He pointed out that the survey forms used by the company to collect consumer information regarding electricity supply are exclusively in English.</p>.<p>"This has created a helpless situation where ordinary citizens are unable to understand the clauses, purpose or long-term implications of the documents they are signing," Bilimale said.</p>.<p>Calling upon the public to remain vigilant, the KDA chairperson urged citizens to demand that all forms and data sheets be provided in Kannada before parting with their information.</p>