Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ensure Tata Power forms are available in Kannada, KDA chief urges KERC

In a letter addressed to the KERC chairman, Bilimale expressed disappointment at the regulatory body's failure to ensure these public documents were available in the regional language.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 01:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 01:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTata

Follow us on :

Follow Us