'Ensure wages, ESI and health insurance for civic workers': P Raghu

<p>Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairperson P Raghu directed officials to ensure that sanitation workers receive wages, ESI, PF, health insurance, and other essential facilities.</p>.<p>He noted this while speaking at an interaction meeting with sanitation workers at the Zilla Panchayat hall here on Thursday.</p>.Heat stress on agricultural workers to hit India's exports.<p>He stated that Hubballi-Dharwad has 82 wards, and each ward should have a toilet facility. At present, there are two toilets in each zone, and the respective zonal commissioners should ensure their maintenance and connectivity. He also stressed that sanitation workers should be provided with quality breakfast and receive wages, ESI, PF, and health insurance benefits on time.</p>.<p>He further directed that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh should be paid in the event of the death of a worker while in service. Safety equipment and uniforms should be distributed to civic workers. Health check-ups should be conducted every three months, along with an annual master health check-up. Residential plots should be allotted to workers to facilitate housing and the children of sanitation workers should be given access to quality education.</p>.<p>Raghu noted that the Commission has received numerous complaints regarding delayed payment of wages in various departments. He instructed officials to address wage-related grievances immediately and ensure timely salary payments.</p>.<p>Manual scavenging must not be permitted under any circumstances, and officials are warned that strict action will be taken if complaints are received regarding the engagement of workers in manual cleaning work.</p>.<p>Referring to contract workers at Karnatak University, he directed that their wages be paid promptly. He also emphasised the need to organise awareness programmes on PF benefits for workers.</p>