Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Ensure wages, ESI and health insurance for civic workers': P Raghu

He noted this while speaking at an interaction meeting with sanitation workers at the Zilla Panchayat hall here on Thursday.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 00:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 00:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us